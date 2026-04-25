Universal delays 'Murder, She Wrote' to February 4, 2028

Curtis to play Jessica Fletcher

Curtis is set to play Jessica Fletcher, the iconic mystery writer and amateur detective originally brought to life by Angela Lansbury in the classic series.

Curtis shared her excitement about honoring Lansbury's legacy, saying, "Oh it's... happening."

"We're a minute away. But very excited. Very excited," and "But I'm tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple other things to hustle and then I'll get to enjoy that work."