Universal delays 'Murder, She Wrote' to February 4, 2028
If you were waiting for Jamie Lee Curtis's big turn as Jessica Fletcher in the Murder, She Wrote movie, you'll have to hang on a bit longer.
Universal Pictures has delayed the film's release to February 4, 2028, a bit further away from a crowded holiday release schedule, like Avengers: Secret Wars and The Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum, both dropping in December 2027.
Curtis to play Jessica Fletcher
Curtis is set to play Jessica Fletcher, the iconic mystery writer and amateur detective originally brought to life by Angela Lansbury in the classic series.
Curtis shared her excitement about honoring Lansbury's legacy, saying, "Oh it's... happening."
"We're a minute away. But very excited. Very excited," and "But I'm tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple other things to hustle and then I'll get to enjoy that work."