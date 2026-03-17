Universal Music India collaborates with Anirudh's Albuquerque Records
Entertainment
Universal Music India has joined forces with Anirudh Ravichander's new label, Albuquerque Records, to take South Indian pop and hip-hop global.
The partnership kicks off with a track from Anirudh himself in early April.
Universal will distribute nonfilm music from Anirudh and others
Universal will distribute nonfilm music from Anirudh and other artists on the label worldwide, helping fresh talent from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada backgrounds reach a bigger audience.
With over 13 billion audio streams overall, Anirudh says he started Albuquerque to give independent artists a real shot at global recognition.
Devraj Sanyal on the collaboration
Devraj Sanyal, Universal Music India's CEO, called Anirudh "bold" and "original," saying this collaboration is a major step in bringing diverse Indian music styles to listeners everywhere.