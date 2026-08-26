Kunchacko Boban's 'Unmadham' heads to SonyLIV: Cast, plot, premiere date
What's the story
The Malayalam psychological crime thriller Unmadham, starring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, will premiere on SonyLIV on September 4. The film, directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir, follows a police officer who investigates an old case of a young woman's death. The investigation takes a disturbing turn as the officer starts experiencing strange visions and struggles to separate reality from his thoughts and memories.
Plot details
Plot of 'Unmadham'
In Unmadham, Boban plays Shelly, a police constable who dreams of becoming a screenwriter. However, financial problems force him to return to the police department.
He is then transferred to a remote station where he discovers an old case file about the mysterious death of a young woman.
Despite its reputation as unlucky, Shelly takes an interest in the case as potential material for his screenplay.
Critical reception
Meet the cast and crew
Boban's performance in Unmadham has been praised by critics.
The film also stars Siddique, Sudheesh, Vishakh Nair, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Kottayam Nazeer, among others.
The cinematography is by Arjun Sethu, while the music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed (songs) and Justin Varghese (background score).
It was released theatrically on July 31.