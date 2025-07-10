Next Article
Unni Mukundan denies assault allegations amid controversy
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is facing accusations from his former manager, Vipin Kumar, who claims he was assaulted after praising another actor's film online.
Mukundan denies any assault, saying the story is "fabricated," but admits he threw a mirror during an argument out of frustration.
'I don't have a personal manager...'
Mukundan explained he doesn't have a personal manager—his work runs through his production house.
He also addressed recent confusion after someone posing as his manager was arrested for drug possession.
On top of that, he warned fans about impersonators using his name and confirmed that his Instagram account, which was recently hacked, is now secure again.