SS Rajamouli announces combined Baahubali film on 10th anniversary
Director SS Rajamouli is bringing back the Baahubali magic with a new film, Baahubali: The Epic—a special cut that combines both original movies.
It's set to hit theaters worldwide on October 31, 2025.
To be released in multiple languages
The movie will release in theaters across the globe and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Revisit the epic tale of Baahubali
The Baahubali series changed Indian cinema with its huge success and global reach.
This re-release hopes to bring back that excitement for fans and introduce new viewers to the epic story.