Karthi's new film 'Marshal' begins production
Karthi's 29th film, Marshal, has kicked off production with a pooja ceremony.
Directed by Tamizh (of Taanakaaran fame) and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie stars Kalyani Priyadarshan opposite Karthi, with an impressive supporting cast including Sathyaraj and Prabhu.
The first-look poster hints at a ship-centric story, adding a bit of intrigue.
If you're into fresh pairings and unique storylines, Marshal is one to watch.
With director Tamizh at the helm and a solid technical crew—plus Karthi coming straight off Sardar 2—this film is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Tamil cinema's lineup.