Jiya Shankar rubbishes wedding rumors with Abhishek Malhan

Actor Jiya Shankar, known for her work in television and films, has been in the news recently due to rumors of her impending marriage to YouTuber Abhishek Malhan (popularly known as Fukra Insaan). While Shankar has dismissed these speculations, let's take a closer look at her career and why she's being linked to Malhan.

Career journey Shankar's diverse acting career spans multiple languages Shankar began her acting career in 2013 with the Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave. She made her Tamil debut in 2017 with Kanavu Variyam and appeared in the Telugu romantic comedy Hyderabad Love Story (2018). In 2022, she marked her Marathi film debut with Ved, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Television success Shankar's breakthrough role and 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' participation Shankar's breakthrough in Hindi television came with the comedy-drama Meri Hanikarak Biwi, where she played Dr. Ira Pandey. She later starred as Susheela in Kaatelal & Sons, a show known for its gender-role themes. Shankar also appeared in the supernatural drama Pishachini and participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she was evicted just before the finale. Interestingly, Malhan was also part of this season.

Relationship rumors Shankar and Malhan's rumored relationship: A timeline Shankar and Malhan's rumored relationship started when they participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 together. Their collaboration on a music video further fueled these speculations. However, Shankar clarified that they were never more than just friends. On Wednesday, too, she posted a selfie with an unknown man, writing, "Let's leave false rumours in 2025!" The man was seen kissing her cheek. Earlier, she had stated, "I've got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages."