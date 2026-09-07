Divyenndu-Bhuvan Arora unite for thriller series 'Waiting Hai'; teaser out
What's the story
Prime Video has dropped the teaser for its upcoming MX Original series Waiting Hai. The show, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, explores a nationwide ticketing scam. The quirky series stars Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora in lead roles, with Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Harshita Gaur, Srushti Tare, and Sunita Rajwar in supporting parts.
Plot details
Story of the series
The story revolves around Sugam Mishra, a newly posted Railway Police officer, who is stuck on the waiting list for his train ticket.
He notices that while certain agents get their tickets confirmed with surprising ease, others are forced to wait.
This sparks his curiosity about the scam.
To uncover the truth, he embarks on a dangerous journey only to be confronted by a hacker who always seems to be one step ahead of him.
Streaming details
Where to watch 'Waiting Hai'
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai, Waiting Hai is a presentation of Jio Studios in association with Jar Pictures Production.
The series will soon be available for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.
However, an official release date for this social thriller crime drama is yet to be announced by the makers.