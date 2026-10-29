CINTAA row: Upasana Singh becomes president of the film body?
What's the story
Actor Upasana Singh has apparently taken over as the new president of the Cine and TV Artistes's Association (CINTAA), following a court ruling that favored her faction. The change in leadership comes after months of a bitter dispute involving rival elections and legal battles. Singh has alleged that ₹73L fixed deposits belonging to the association were broken and transferred to another account. She says member welfare and recovery of funds will be among her committee's priorities.
Leadership transition
'We performed the puja and started our work'
Singh, who previously served as CINTAA's general secretary, expressed gratitude for the support she received.
"After such a long fight, when everyone said that Upasana Singh should be the president, it showed the confidence people have in me," she told Hindustan Times.
Her committee took charge on Tuesday after performing a hawan and puja.
"There was a lot of negativity... We performed the puja and started our work."
Dispute origins
Dispute began in August
The dispute began in August when 11 executive committee members resigned due to differences with then-president Poonam Dhillon and senior vice-president Padmini Kolhapure over the association's functioning.
Singh claims that the previous committee was dissolved after these resignations on August 7, leading to fresh elections on September 12 under the guidance of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
Dhillon and Kolhapure's faction challenged the results and took the matter to court.
Legal proceedings
Court's intervention
Thereafter, Dhillon and Kolhapure's side held a separate election on October 20, despite the ongoing legal proceedings.
The Bombay High Court restrained this faction from acting on those results and issued a contempt show-cause notice for allegedly violating its earlier directions.
Singh said the judge was upset with them for holding the election despite knowing it could amount to contempt of court.
Dhillon and Kolhapure "have to give an explanation (regarding the contempt proceedings) on November 18," Singh added.
Financial allegations
Allegations of financial misconduct
Singh has also raised allegations concerning CINTAA's finances, claiming that fixed deposits worth ₹73L were broken and transferred to another account.
"The person who used to look after our accounts told us that FDs worth ₹73L had been broken. This is the money of CINTAA's actors," she alleged.
She claimed association documents were moved elsewhere, too, affecting its functioning.
Payment delays
Addressing payment delays for members
Singh's new committee aims to address delays in payments to members.
"B N Tiwari ji, the president, and Ashok Dubey ji, the general secretary of the federation, promised us that once our committee comes in, they will help our members get their payments in two or three days," she said.
"There are many members who work for three, four or five days and then have to wait for 90 days for their payment."