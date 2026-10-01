Upasana Singh says CINTAA issued notice over 'Don 3' row
What's the story
Actor and General Secretary of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), Upasana Singh has alleged that she was issued a show-cause notice for supporting actor Ranveer Singh during the Don 3 controversy. Speaking to IANS, Singh questioned why her support for Ranveer became a problem for CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon. "I spoke in favor of Ranveer Singh. So how did I lose my focus?" she asked.
Defense
'It was my duty to stand by any member...'
Singh defended her actions, stating that as a General Secretary of CINTAA, it was her duty to support any member in trouble.
"Ranveer Singh is a member of CINTAA. As General Secretary of CINTAA, it was my duty to stand by any member of CINTAA who is in trouble," she said.
She also alleged that questions were raised about the association's functioning and decision-making processes after she spoke out in Ranveer's favor.
Internal dispute
Singh raises concerns about decision-making process
Singh also questioned the authority of office-bearers to decide without consulting the wider membership.
She referred to a recent incident where Kanwarjit Paintal was declared the new Joint Secretary without any prior consultation with members.
"How can you do this? You have to call the AGM and ask the members," she asked.
"They broke the FDs of our members and put them in a current account."
Controversy
Controversy surrounding 'Don 3' and FWICE's non-cooperation directive
The controversy dates back to June, when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) lifted its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer.
The directive was imposed after his exit from Don 3, which producer-director Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment claimed caused huge losses.
Ranveer later sent a legal notice, with several industry bodies, including CINTAA, getting involved in the matter.
The non-cooperation directive against Ranveer was eventually revoked.