Upasana Singh says CINTAA issued notice over 'Don 3' row

Singh defended her actions, stating that as a General Secretary of CINTAA, it was her duty to support any member in trouble.

"Ranveer Singh is a member of CINTAA. As General Secretary of CINTAA, it was my duty to stand by any member of CINTAA who is in trouble," she said.

She also alleged that questions were raised about the association's functioning and decision-making processes after she spoke out in Ranveer's favor.