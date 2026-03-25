Usher clears air on Justin Bieber 'argument' at Oscars party Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Usher is clearing the air after reports claimed he and Justin Bieber had a heated argument at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty.

Usher called the rumors exaggerated and Da Brat said there's no bad blood, with Da Brat sharing on The Rickey Smiley Show that Usher still fully supports Bieber.