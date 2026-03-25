Usher clears air on Justin Bieber 'argument' at Oscars party
Entertainment
Usher is clearing the air after reports claimed he and Justin Bieber had a heated argument at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty.
Usher called the rumors exaggerated and Da Brat said there's no bad blood, with Da Brat sharing on The Rickey Smiley Show that Usher still fully supports Bieber.
Usher, Bieber's bond remains strong amid past headlines
Despite past headlines, like Bieber skipping a Super Bowl performance invite, Usher and Bieber's bond hasn't changed.
Both artists continue to respect and support each other, showing that not every rumor deserves the hype.