'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' hits Netflix despite lukewarm box office run
Entertainment
Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Telugu comedy-drama starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, and Raashii Khanna, has just dropped on Netflix after its March 19 theatrical run.
Directed by Harish Shankar, the film follows a gutsy cop challenging a corrupt political system and exposing hidden conspiracies.
It made its OTT debut soon after a lukewarm box office response.
Flashback traces Kalyan's rise amid chaos
The plot flashes back 24 years to show how a young man earns his iconic name by standing up to injustice, a move that leads him into high-stakes chaos when violent attacks rock the parliament.
Kalyan leads with solid support from Sreeleela and Khanna, bringing energy to this suspenseful political drama.