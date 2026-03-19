'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' OTT release date is out
Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the latest action-comedy starring Pawan Kalyan, is expected to premiere on Netflix on April 24, 2026.
The film, directed by Harish Shankar and featuring Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban (background score by S Thaman; songs by Devi Sri Prasad), first hit theaters on March 19 for Ugadi.
OTT platform and tentative premiere date
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to stream on Netflix starting April 24, 2026.
If you missed it in theaters or just want a rewatch at home, a Netflix rewatch may be possible from around April 24, 2026, subject to the planned five-week theatrical window.
More about the film and its reception
Reactions are mixed: fans love Kalyan's screen presence and those high-energy paisa vasool moments, but critics have called out weak storytelling and character development.
It's very much a one-man show packed with action, humor, and drama for the mass audience.