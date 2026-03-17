'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela's chemistry shines in new poster
Entertainment
The latest poster for Ustaad Bhagat Singh just dropped, showing off some sweet chemistry between Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela.
Directed by Harish Shankar, this Telugu action-comedy is already creating a buzz ahead of its March 19 release this year.
Fans are loving the romantic vibe, and with Mythri Movie Makers behind it, expectations are high.
AP government approves special benefit shows, higher ticket prices
To meet soaring demand, Andhra Pradesh has approved special benefit shows and higher ticket prices for the first 10 days after release: ₹500 for early screenings, plus extra charges at single screens and multiplexes.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh will also be hitting theaters alongside Dhurandhar 2, setting up an exciting box office clash for Telugu movie fans.