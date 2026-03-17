'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela's chemistry shines in new poster Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

The latest poster for Ustaad Bhagat Singh just dropped, showing off some sweet chemistry between Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela.

Directed by Harish Shankar, this Telugu action-comedy is already creating a buzz ahead of its March 19 release this year.

Fans are loving the romantic vibe, and with Mythri Movie Makers behind it, expectations are high.