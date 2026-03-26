Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' surrenders; earns ₹66cr by Day-7
What's the story
Pawan Kalyan's latest action comedy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, has had a disappointing run at the box office. The film, which was released on March 19 alongside Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, ended its first week with a collection of ₹65.74 crore. In contrast to Dhurandhar 2's phenomenal success, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has struggled to maintain momentum and is currently facing tough competition from Dhurandhar 2 mania.
Box office performance
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' struggles to maintain momentum
The film's box office performance has been on a downward trend since its release. On its first Monday, it collected ₹2.5cr, followed by ₹1.75cr on Tuesday. However, by Wednesday (Day 7), the film recorded its lowest single-day earnings so far with just ₹1.14cr. This brings the total domestic collection to a mere ₹65.74cr, far behind Kalyan's previous release Hari Hara Veera Mallu which earned ₹79.73cr in its first week alone!
Global collection
Film yet to cross ₹100cr mark globally
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is also struggling to cross the ₹100cr mark at the global box office. The film, directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, stars Kalyan in the titular role alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban. Despite mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences alike, it remains to be seen if the film can pick up pace in its second week.
Director's stance
Director reacts to trolling
In response to the negative reviews and underwhelming box office collection, director Harish Shankar recently spoke about the trolling his film has received. He said, "Trollers are more than free to troll anything, I take constructive criticism." "I don't think of taking the troll material seriously because their identity and their whereabouts are not known. They themselves are too insecure to reveal their identity."