Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' surrenders; earns ₹66cr by Day-7

Pawan Kalyan 's latest action comedy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, has had a disappointing run at the box office. The film, which was released on March 19 alongside Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge , ended its first week with a collection of ₹65.74 crore. In contrast to Dhurandhar 2's phenomenal success, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has struggled to maintain momentum and is currently facing tough competition from Dhurandhar 2 mania.

Box office performance 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' struggles to maintain momentum The film's box office performance has been on a downward trend since its release. On its first Monday, it collected ₹2.5cr, followed by ₹1.75cr on Tuesday. However, by Wednesday (Day 7), the film recorded its lowest single-day earnings so far with just ₹1.14cr. This brings the total domestic collection to a mere ₹65.74cr, far behind Kalyan's previous release Hari Hara Veera Mallu which earned ₹79.73cr in its first week alone!

Global collection Film yet to cross ₹100cr mark globally Ustaad Bhagat Singh is also struggling to cross the ₹100cr mark at the global box office. The film, directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, stars Kalyan in the titular role alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban. Despite mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences alike, it remains to be seen if the film can pick up pace in its second week.

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