Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' collects ₹60cr in 4 days
What's the story
Pawan Kalyan's action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which hit the screens on March 19, has crossed the ₹60 crore mark in just four days. Despite receiving mixed reviews and facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, the film managed to rake in an impressive ₹8 crore on its fourth day at the box office. The film's total collection now stands at approximately ₹60.8 crore net, per Sacnilk.
Box office journey
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Earnings so far
The film had a strong start, collecting ₹34.75 crore on its opening day. However, the momentum slowed down in the following days with collections of ₹9 crore and ₹9.05 crore on the second and third days, respectively. Despite an expected growth over the weekend, collections dipped slightly on Sunday with earnings of ₹8 crore. Till the time of writing, it had collected around ₹0.05cr on Monday.
Film details
About the film
Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an official adaptation of the 2016 film Theri, which starred Vijay and was directed by Atlee. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, KS Ravikumar, R Parthiban, Gautami, Rao Ramesh, and Satyam Rajesh. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film with music by Devi Sri Prasad and background score by Thaman S.