Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' collects ₹60cr in 4 days

Box office journey

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Earnings so far

The film had a strong start, collecting ₹34.75 crore on its opening day. However, the momentum slowed down in the following days with collections of ₹9 crore and ₹9.05 crore on the second and third days, respectively. Despite an expected growth over the weekend, collections dipped slightly on Sunday with earnings of ₹8 crore. Till the time of writing, it had collected around ₹0.05cr on Monday.