'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Ticket prices to soar ahead of release Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Big news for movie fans: Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is getting a ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh ahead of its March 19 release.

Benefit show tickets can go up to ₹500, with single screens adding ₹100 and multiplexes ₹125 to regular prices.

This special pricing was approved after the producers requested it, but Telangana is likely to stick to standard GO prices, after an earlier Telangana High Court ruling stalled similar ticket-hike applications.