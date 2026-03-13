'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Ticket prices to soar ahead of release
Big news for movie fans: Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is getting a ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh ahead of its March 19 release.
Benefit show tickets can go up to ₹500, with single screens adding ₹100 and multiplexes ₹125 to regular prices.
This special pricing was approved after the producers requested it, but Telangana is likely to stick to standard GO prices, after an earlier Telangana High Court ruling stalled similar ticket-hike applications.
Premiere shows denied; early morning screenings planned instead
Despite the hype (and higher prices), neither Andhra Pradesh nor Telangana will have premiere shows because requests for extra screenings were denied.
Instead, Andhra Pradesh cinemas are planning early morning shows around 4 to 5am while Telangana starts at 7am on release day.
This film also marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar since their hit Gabbar Singh back in 2012.