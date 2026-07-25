Roshan Mathew-starrer 'Uyir' locks OTT release date
What's the story
The Malayalam film Uyir, starring Roshan Mathew, is set for its digital premiere after completing its theatrical run. The movie, directed by M. Padmakumar, will be available on JioHotstar starting August 4. The makers confirmed the news, and the streaming platform also announced it via its official social media channels.
Film overview
Plot of 'Uyir'
Uyir revolves around Ajeeb, a probationary police sub-inspector tasked with investigating the murder of a migrant woman in Kerala.
What starts as a standard criminal investigation soon turns personal and complicated.
The film also stars Athulya Chandran, Vinoth Sagar, Baiju Santhosh, and Santhosh Thrivikraman in pivotal roles.
It was released on June 26 this year.
Career
Know more about the movie and Mathew's career
The film has been praised for its emotional depth and social commentary.
It features music by Manikandan Ayyappa and cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly.
Mathew is a prominent South Indian actor, and some of his most famous projects are Darlings, Ulajh, Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, and Kankhajura.