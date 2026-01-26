'Vaagai Soodava' hits TV on January 26
Get ready for Vaagai Soodava, a new Tamil drama series starring Irfan and Pavithra, premiering January 26 at 9:30pm.
This show reimagines the popular film for today's audience, blending romance, family vibes, and emotional twists—all in a prime-time slot.
Old-school meets modern love
The story follows a traditional young woman and a modern man whose clashing perspectives spark both conflict and connection.
With Irfan and Pavithra's chemistry front and center, Vaagai Soodava dives into how love, compromise, and societal expectations shape relationships—perfect if you like shows that mix classic feels with fresh takes.