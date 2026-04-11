'Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros' nets 125cr globally

'Vaazha 2' India 61.15cr overseas 55.15cr

The film has earned ₹61.15 crore net in India and another ₹55.15 crore from overseas, showing its wide appeal.

An ETimes review praises director Savin S.A.'s debut for its relatable story about brotherhood and UK aspirations.

With Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, and Ajin Joy leading the cast, and music composed under Ankit Menon's supervision, the film's heartfelt vibe is apparent.