'Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros' nets 125cr globally
Entertainment
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros is making waves, pulling in over ₹125 crore globally within its first 10 days.
The sequel follows four friends, often seen as misfits, navigating life and friendships while exploring UK aspirations.
'Vaazha 2' India 61.15cr overseas 55.15cr
The film has earned ₹61.15 crore net in India and another ₹55.15 crore from overseas, showing its wide appeal.
An ETimes review praises director Savin S.A.'s debut for its relatable story about brotherhood and UK aspirations.
With Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, and Ajin Joy leading the cast, and music composed under Ankit Menon's supervision, the film's heartfelt vibe is apparent.