'Vaazha 2' breaks records in Kerala; earns ₹25cr by Day-4
What's the story
The Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, directed by Savin Sa and starring debutants, has taken the Kerala box office by storm. The film raked in ₹8.4cr on its first Sunday alone, setting a new record for non-Mohanlal films in Kerala (only Mohanlal starrers have ever crossed ₹8cr on a single day in the state). With this, the movie's total net collection for its extended first week stands at an impressive ₹25.6cr.
Box office performance
Film eyes ₹50cr mark in Kerala
The film's extended first weekend in Kerala saw a total gross of ₹29.7cr, per Sacnilk. If the trend continues, Vaazha 2 is expected to end its opening week with a collection between ₹35cr and ₹40cr. The movie is also likely to cross the ₹50cr mark in its second weekend in Kerala alone.
Global success
Global collections of 'Vaazha 2'
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has also made a mark on the global stage. By the end of its extended first weekend, the film's worldwide gross collections had reached ₹63cr (₹62.95cr to be exact, with ₹33.25cr gross overseas haul). This is a significant achievement for a Malayalam film, especially one starring debutants. The movie is expected to continue its successful run at the box office in the coming weeks.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Produced and written by Vipin Das, Vaazha 2 is a sequel to the hit film Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys. The sequel stars Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in lead roles. The film's music was composed by Malayali Monkeys with contributions from Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili. Ankit Menon supervised the music while Akhil Lailasuran handled cinematography, and Kannan Mohan served as editor.