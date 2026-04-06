'Vaazha 2' breaks records in Kerala; earns ₹25cr by Day-4

The Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, directed by Savin Sa and starring debutants, has taken the Kerala box office by storm. The film raked in ₹8.4cr on its first Sunday alone, setting a new record for non- Mohanlal films in Kerala (only Mohanlal starrers have ever crossed ₹8cr on a single day in the state). With this, the movie's total net collection for its extended first week stands at an impressive ₹25.6cr.

Box office performance Film eyes ₹50cr mark in Kerala The film's extended first weekend in Kerala saw a total gross of ₹29.7cr, per Sacnilk. If the trend continues, Vaazha 2 is expected to end its opening week with a collection between ₹35cr and ₹40cr. The movie is also likely to cross the ₹50cr mark in its second weekend in Kerala alone.

Global success Global collections of 'Vaazha 2' Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has also made a mark on the global stage. By the end of its extended first weekend, the film's worldwide gross collections had reached ₹63cr (₹62.95cr to be exact, with ₹33.25cr gross overseas haul). This is a significant achievement for a Malayalam film, especially one starring debutants. The movie is expected to continue its successful run at the box office in the coming weeks.

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