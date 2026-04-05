'Vaazha 2' grosses ₹7.25cr in Kerala, 10th Indian film Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. is having a dream run at the Kerala box office, grossing over ₹7 crore in a single day, making it only the 10th Indian film to hit these numbers in the state.

Day by day, collections climbed from ₹5.20 crore to ₹7.25 crore, showing just how much buzz this movie is getting.