'Vaazha 2' grosses ₹7.25cr in Kerala, 10th Indian film
Entertainment
Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. is having a dream run at the Kerala box office, grossing over ₹7 crore in a single day, making it only the 10th Indian film to hit these numbers in the state.
Day by day, collections climbed from ₹5.20 crore to ₹7.25 crore, showing just how much buzz this movie is getting.
'Vaazha 2' crosses ₹50cr worldwide
Directed by Savin Sa and starring Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak, Vaazha 2 has already crossed ₹50 crore worldwide and could soon join the exclusive ₹100 crore club.
Its success highlights just how strong regional films can be, even up against big Bollywood releases.