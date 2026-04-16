'Vaazha 2' nears 95.5 cr in Kerala box office

'Vaazha 2' keeps momentum despite releases

Even with fresh movies hitting theaters, Vaazha 2 has kept its momentum. To become Kerala's top-grossing film ever, it still needs to beat Thudarum and Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

The movie also features Alan Bin Siraj and Ajin Joy, with music from Malayali Monkeys, and saw its biggest single-day haul, ₹8.5 crore, on day eight.