'Vaazha 2' sees AMAI planning legal action over 'arishtam' claim Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Vaazha 2, a Malayalam film featuring popular influencers Hashir and Al Ameen, is in the spotlight after the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) objected to a scene involving Biju Kuttan's character that allegedly links a medical condition to the consumption of arishtam.

The AMAI says this is misleading and could confuse viewers about Ayurveda, stating, "Such misrepresentation can create confusion among the public."

They've announced plans to initiate legal proceedings against the filmmakers.