'Vaazha 2' sees AMAI planning legal action over 'arishtam' claim
Entertainment
Vaazha 2, a Malayalam film featuring popular influencers Hashir and Al Ameen, is in the spotlight after the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) objected to a scene involving Biju Kuttan's character that allegedly links a medical condition to the consumption of arishtam.
The AMAI says this is misleading and could confuse viewers about Ayurveda, stating, "Such misrepresentation can create confusion among the public."
They've announced plans to initiate legal proceedings against the filmmakers.
'Vaazha 2' ₹191.33cr, 'Vaazha 3' announced
Despite the backlash, Vaazha 2 has been a huge box office success, raking in ₹191.33 crore worldwide.
Vaazha 3 has already been announced, which will focus on girls' stories and be directed by Vishnu Sreejith.