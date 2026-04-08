'Vaazha 2' set to stream on JioCinema after ₹91cr run Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Vaazha 2, the Malayalam sequel exploring friendship and self-discovery, is coming soon to JioHotstar after a strong theatrical run, raking in ₹91 crore worldwide as of April 8, 2026.

Directed by Savin S A and written by Vipin Das, the film has struck a chord with audiences much like the original.