'Vaazha 2' set to stream on JioCinema after ₹91cr run
Entertainment
Vaazha 2, the Malayalam sequel exploring friendship and self-discovery, is coming soon to JioHotstar after a strong theatrical run, raking in ₹91 crore worldwide as of April 8, 2026.
Directed by Savin S A and written by Vipin Das, the film has struck a chord with audiences much like the original.
'Vaazha 2' cast and crew credits
The movie features Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak in key roles.
With music from The Malayali Monkeys and Rajat Prakash giving it a nostalgic yet fresh vibe, and standout work from Akhil Lailasuran (cinematography) and Kannan Mohan (editing),
Vaazha 2 builds on its predecessor's world while keeping things relatable for today's viewers.