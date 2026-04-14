'Vaazha 3' announced, film to focus on 1990s teenage girls
The Vaazha franchise is back with its third film, Vaazha 3 - Biopic of a Billion Girls, officially announced today.
This time, the story spotlights the lives of teenage girls growing up in the 1990s, exploring their challenges and growth as they move from adolescence to adulthood.
Production kicks off in 2027, and expect to see a fresh cast of female leads.
Sreejith debuts, Menon supervises music
Vaazha 3 marks Viswan Sreejith's directorial debut (he's been part of the earlier films behind the scenes).
Music is expected to feature multiple composers collaborating, with Ankit Menon serving as the music supervisor.
The Vaazha series started in 2024 with stories about boys' journeys and has since become known for its honest take on life's big transitions; now it's shifting focus to tell stories from a new perspective.