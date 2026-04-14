'Vaazha 3' announced, film to focus on 1990s teenage girls

Sreejith debuts, Menon supervises music

Vaazha 3 marks Viswan Sreejith's directorial debut (he's been part of the earlier films behind the scenes).

Music is expected to feature multiple composers collaborating, with Ankit Menon serving as the music supervisor.

The Vaazha series started in 2024 with stories about boys' journeys and has since become known for its honest take on life's big transitions; now it's shifting focus to tell stories from a new perspective.