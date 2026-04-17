'Vaazha 3' sets 2027 release amid second part's success

The team behind the hit Malayalam coming-of-age film series, Vaazha , is expanding the franchise with a third installment titled Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls. The first two films explored male perspectives, while the third will focus on female narratives, confirmed Variety India. The project is currently in its early stages, with script development and casting yet to be finalized.

Talent development 'Vaazha 3' to mark directorial debut of Viswan Sreejith The franchise has been committed to nurturing in-house talent, with Vaazha 3 continuing this tradition. The co-producer Harris Desom said, "We wanted to make those who worked as associates in technical and direction departments independent." "That's how Vaazha II was made. Viswan Sreejith, who assisted Vipin (Das) and worked on the earlier films, will make his directorial debut with Vaazha 3." "Only success gives us the confidence to back fresh talent."

Production plans Production and release details Desom also revealed, "It's a long process. Unlike star-driven films where things move quickly, we invest time in preparing our artists." "We're aiming to begin production this year, with a release planned for 2027." The co-producer also confirmed that audiences can expect crossovers within the Vaazha universe.

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