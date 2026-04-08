'Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy' starring Santhanam streams on AhaTamil about village superstition
Entertainment
Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy, a Tamil comedy-drama starring Santhanam, just dropped on AhaTamil.
The film follows Ramaswamy, who cleverly plays on his village's superstitions to get ahead, until a new Tehsildar shows up years later and shakes things up by shutting down the local temple.
'Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy' credits and IMDb 8.1/10
Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and directed by Karthik Yogi, the movie features Megha Akash, Nizhalgal Ravu, Tamizh, and Jeeva Ravi alongside Santhanam.
With Deepak behind the camera and Shivanandeeswaran editing, it first hit theaters in February 2024 and has scored an impressive 8.1/10 on IMDb, so it's definitely catching some positive attention!