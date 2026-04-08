'Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy' starring Santhanam streams on AhaTamil about village superstition

'Vadakkupatti Ramaswamy' credits and IMDb 8.1/10

Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and directed by Karthik Yogi, the movie features Megha Akash, Nizhalgal Ravu, Tamizh, and Jeeva Ravi alongside Santhanam.

With Deepak behind the camera and Shivanandeeswaran editing, it first hit theaters in February 2024 and has scored an impressive 8.1/10 on IMDb, so it's definitely catching some positive attention!