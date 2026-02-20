'Does...hurt': 'Vadh 2' star speaks out on box office failure

Amitt K Singh, who recently starred in the thriller Vadh 2 , has opened up about his disappointment over the film's lackluster box office performance. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that despite the underwhelming numbers, he is grateful for the positive response from viewers and critics alike. The film was released on February 6 and has so far collected only ₹3.76 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk.

Box office blues Solace in positive response Singh said, "It does hurt. A subject like this is very unpredictable. But we know we've done our work very honestly." "People who have watched the film are praising it." "People are writing paragraphs for them, and one line for me, too. This is the first time someone has noticed my work." "I am really loving this moment. It is disappointing, but there are better things to focus on."

Career journey Described 'Vadh 2' as a big break Singh, who has previously appeared in web series like Bhaukaal and Mohrey, described Vadh 2 as a "big break" for him. He plays an investigation officer in the film. "I was a little scared before I started the shoot because I was going to shoot with Sanjay Mishra, sir. This is my first big break." However, he quickly found comfort in working with seasoned actors like Neena Gupta and Mishra.

Career focus Singh wants to keep exploring different genres Despite the commercial pressure, Singh remains committed to his craft. He said, "There are films which don't have a thorough process, yet they do well. As an actor, I need to be honest with my work." He also emphasized his desire to take on challenging roles that help him grow as a performer. "I want to keep working and exploring different genres."

