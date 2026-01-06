'Vadh 2': Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta star in intriguing new posters
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, has unveiled a couple of intriguing new posters. The spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed Vadh (2022), the film is set to hit theaters on February 6, 2026. It was recently screened at IFFI 2025 and received a positive response.
Film's theme
'Vadh 2' explores morality, perception, and truth
The film delves into a compelling narrative that explores themes of morality, perception, and the fragility of truth. A poster features Mishra and Gupta in a contemplative pose, inviting viewers to ponder the nature of perspective, intention, and belief. The image subtly suggests a story shaped by multiple viewpoints where reality is not absolute but layered. The other poster is
Sequel details
'Vadh 2' is a spiritual sequel to the 2022 film
Vadh 2, written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, features the veteran actors in completely different roles. The film tells a new story while retaining the philosophical and emotional depth that made Vadh a success. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films, it has become one of the most awaited films of 2026.