'Vadh 2' trailer: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta face tough choices
The trailer for Vadh 2 just dropped, bringing back Sanjay Mishra as Shambhunath, who is seen wheeling a vegetable cart outside the prison, and Neena Gupta as an inmate.
This time, their bond is pushed to its limits by a moral dilemma and unfolding mysteries.
Trailer highlights
The clip kicks off with Shambhunath wheeling a vegetable cart out of a prison and being stopped by a suspicious guard, while Manju is shown behind bars as the trailer hints at efforts to secure her release.
The story teases plenty of suspense and emotional twists as their choices catch up with them.
Cast and release info
Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg (Luv Films), Vadh 2 also features Kumud Mishra, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani.
It hits theaters on February 6, 2026.