Vaidya of 'Anupamaa' receives Padma Shri from President Murmu
Entertainment
Arvind Vaidya, the beloved Hasmukh from Anupamaa, just received the Padma Shri.
The award was handed to him by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening, with big names like Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah in attendance.
Family cheers, Vaidya hails 'crowning achievement'
Vaidya's wife and daughter, Vandana, cheered him on at the ceremony, with Vandana later calling him her "hero" and "inspiration" on Instagram.
After the last 60 years in acting, across theater, TV, and film, Vaidya called this honor the "crowning achievement" of his career, thanking his mentors, family, and especially his wife for supporting his passion.