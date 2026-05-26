Vaidya of 'Anupamaa' receives Padma Shri from President Murmu

Family cheers, Vaidya hails 'crowning achievement'

Vaidya's wife and daughter, Vandana, cheered him on at the ceremony, with Vandana later calling him her "hero" and "inspiration" on Instagram.

After the last 60 years in acting, across theater, TV, and film, Vaidya called this honor the "crowning achievement" of his career, thanking his mentors, family, and especially his wife for supporting his passion.