Vaishnaw led review forms Joshi study to boost Indian cinema Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Big update for movie lovers: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting just announced new steps to help Indian cinema grow and tackle its challenges.

After a review meeting led by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a study group headed by Prasoon Joshi is on the job, tasked with figuring out what's holding the industry back and coming up with real solutions in the next three months.