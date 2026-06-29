Vaishnaw led review forms Joshi study to boost Indian cinema
Big update for movie lovers: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting just announced new steps to help Indian cinema grow and tackle its challenges.
After a review meeting led by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a study group headed by Prasoon Joshi is on the job, tasked with figuring out what's holding the industry back and coming up with real solutions in the next three months.
Government introduces Model State Cinema Regulations
To make things smoother across states, the government has introduced Model State Cinema Regulations, basically, a set of guidelines so there's less confusion and more screens popping up nationwide.
The Ministry says it'll support states as they roll this out, hoping all these changes will make Indian films more competitive globally and help cinemas thrive everywhere.