Bhavna Talwar's 'Valmiki Ramayana' set for October theatrical release

The film's visual world-building is helmed by acclaimed production designer Sabu Cyril, while noted author Anand Neelakantan has written the screenplay based on the original Valmiki Ramayana. Cinematographer Binod Pradhan lends his visual storytelling expertise to the project, with Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty overseeing the soundscape.

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What is 'Valmiki Ramayana' about?

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi has been roped in as a Creative Consultant and dialogue writer for the film. Meanwhile, the Valmiki Ramayana is among the earliest Sanskrit epics and a cornerstone of Indian literature. Believed to have been composed between 500 and 100 BCE, it comprises around 24,000 verses divided into seven books. The epic narrates the journey of Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya, his exile, the abduction of his wife Sita, and her eventual rescue.