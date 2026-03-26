Bhavna Talwar's 'Valmiki Ramayana' set for October theatrical release
What's the story
The upcoming film Valmiki Ramayana, directed by Bhavna Talwar, is set to hit the theaters on October 2. The film aims to present a theatrical experience that is rooted in faith and simplicity, staying true to the spirit of the original text, as per IANS. The first poster for the film was recently unveiled, showcasing devotion.
Production details
Makers of 'Valmiki Ramayana'
The film's visual world-building is helmed by acclaimed production designer Sabu Cyril, while noted author Anand Neelakantan has written the screenplay based on the original Valmiki Ramayana. Cinematographer Binod Pradhan lends his visual storytelling expertise to the project, with Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty overseeing the soundscape.
Twitter Post
See the first glimpse here
As long as mountains stand and rivers flow,— sabu cyril (@sabucyril) March 26, 2026
the Ramayana
will live on.@BhavnaTalwar@resulp@sabucyril@itsanandneel#DrChandraprakashDwivedi#BinodPradhan#AlokSinha@the_ramayanpic.twitter.com/Z5OJWj26ft
More details
What is 'Valmiki Ramayana' about?
Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi has been roped in as a Creative Consultant and dialogue writer for the film. Meanwhile, the Valmiki Ramayana is among the earliest Sanskrit epics and a cornerstone of Indian literature. Believed to have been composed between 500 and 100 BCE, it comprises around 24,000 verses divided into seven books. The epic narrates the journey of Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya, his exile, the abduction of his wife Sita, and her eventual rescue.