Vandana Pathak celebrates her dad's Padma Shri win
Vandana Pathak just shared a proud moment on Instagram—her dad, Arvind Vaidya, received the Padma Shri for Art from Gujarat.
The news dropped on January 25 and quickly got people talking, especially since many fans had no idea they were related.
The timing also made it extra special, landing right before Vandana's birthday.
Fans and co-stars react
The post sparked a wave of reactions. Khichdi co-star JD Majethia called it "You got your biggest birthday gift a day in advance."
Fans were surprised to learn that the iconic "Hein Hein Kumar" is actually her father. Vaidya is well-known for his work in Gujarati theater and TV shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa.
Vaidya's legacy and on-set impact
With over three decades in the industry and 200+ plays directed, Vaidya has left his mark.
Shivam Khajuria from Anupamaa praised Vaidya's calmness and said he always offers gentle guidance on set.
As Vandana put it: "From Shri Arvind Vaidya to Padma Shri Arvind Vaidya."