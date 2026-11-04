Vanga thinks films shouldn't be blamed for real-life violence
What's the story
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit back at the criticism he received for the violence in his films after a recent tragedy in Raptadu, Andhra Pradesh. The incident had sparked a debate on whether film violence leads to real-life crimes. On Wednesday, Vanga addressed the discourse and said, "When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema."
Vanga's statement
'Your concern is not for the victims, but...'
Vanga questioned the tendency to blame cinema for every disturbing incident.
He wrote on X/Twitter, "It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores."
Notably, the Animal and Arjun Reddy helmer has often courted criticism for displaying misogyny and gore in his cinema.
Industry critique
Vanga takes aim at 'failed frustrated jobless actors'
Vanga also took aim at certain members of the film industry for using such incidents to attack other filmmakers.
He accused "failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work."
The comments have added another dimension to the ongoing discussion about artistic freedom and filmmaker responsibility.
Final thoughts
'Tragedy deserves empathy, not opportunism'
Vanga concluded by stressing that a tragedy "deserves empathy, not opportunism. Learn the difference."
Meanwhile, he's currently busy with the shoot of Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi in important roles and will release in 2027.
In Raptadu, a 21-year-old man allegedly attacked two Class-10 girls with a chainsaw after being rejected by one.
Netizens have argued that increasing glorification of extreme violence in movies can negatively influence youngsters.