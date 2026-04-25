'Varanasi' director Rajamouli wraps dance sequence featuring Babu and Chopra
Entertainment
Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, just wrapped a big dance sequence featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, marking their first film together.
Choreographer Bosco Martis was spotted behind the scenes, and the movie is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2027. Filming should finish by June 2026.
Babu as Rudhra Chopra as Mandakini
This Ramayana-inspired sequence brings together an impressive cast: Babu as Rudhra, Chopra as Mandakini, plus Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prakash Raj, and Madhavan.
Expect some grand visuals too: there's even an IMAX scene in the mix.
Fun fact: Chopra requested a dance number when she first spoke with Rajamouli and later said she "should not have asked" because the choreography was far more demanding than expected.