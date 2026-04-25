'Varanasi' director Rajamouli wraps dance sequence featuring Babu and Chopra

Babu as Rudhra Chopra as Mandakini

This Ramayana-inspired sequence brings together an impressive cast: Babu as Rudhra, Chopra as Mandakini, plus Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prakash Raj, and Madhavan.

Expect some grand visuals too: there's even an IMAX scene in the mix.

Fun fact: Chopra requested a dance number when she first spoke with Rajamouli and later said she "should not have asked" because the choreography was far more demanding than expected.