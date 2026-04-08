Did Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' plot get leaked?

Character dynamics

Did Rudhra get manipulated to go on the time-traveling quest?

The synopsis, which was posted on the website of Cine Site, says, per Hindustan Times, the protagonist will soon realize "the truth behind his mission-the very force that set him on this path is a calculating mastermind with a vision of absolute global domination." So, one can concur that Babu's character Rudhra is being manipulated by Sukumaran's antagonist character Kumbha to acquire an artifact from the Ramayana era. Notably, Varanasi is no longer listed on the site.