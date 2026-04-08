Did Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' plot get leaked?
What's the story
The much-awaited film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, is a year away from its release. While no plot detail has been released by the makers yet, a brief synopsis of the film has now been posted online. Shared by a VFX firm working on the film, the synopsis reveals that we'll follow a Shiva devotee who embarks on a time-traveling adventure to find a powerful cosmic artifact.
Character dynamics
Did Rudhra get manipulated to go on the time-traveling quest?
The synopsis, which was posted on the website of Cine Site, says, per Hindustan Times, the protagonist will soon realize "the truth behind his mission-the very force that set him on this path is a calculating mastermind with a vision of absolute global domination." So, one can concur that Babu's character Rudhra is being manipulated by Sukumaran's antagonist character Kumbha to acquire an artifact from the Ramayana era. Notably, Varanasi is no longer listed on the site.
Film details
More about 'Varanasi'
Varanasi is a blend of mythology and Indian cultural folk tales with sci-fi elements like time travel. It is the first film of Rajamouli after his global sensation RRR. The movie will be released in theaters on April 7, 2027. It is being shot for IMAX. Meanwhile, Cine Site is an established name in the VFX domain, having worked on Marvel movies, Harry Potter titles, and upcoming projects like Masters of the Universe and Spider-Noir.