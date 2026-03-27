Why SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' will be split into 2 parts
What's the story
SS Rajamouli has reportedly decided on a two-part release for his upcoming film Varanasi. The decision comes after the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which have been successful. A source told Bollywood Hungama that "three hours-plus would not be enough for Varanasi," hence the team is looking at extending it.
Film format
'Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would...'
The source added, "Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would afford them the liberty to tell a more expanded story without looking anxiously at the clock." The film, featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to be one of India's most expensive productions with a budget exceeding ₹1,000 crore.
Director's statement
Earlier, Rajamouli denied 'Varanasi' would be 2-part film
Interestingly, just last month, Rajamouli had denied rumors that Varanasi would be a two-part film. In interviews with international websites, he had stated that it was planned as a single film and would "not have a second part or sequel." He assured fans that the movie will be a standalone project with an estimated runtime slightly over three hours.