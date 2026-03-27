Why SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' will be split into 2 parts

The source added, "Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would afford them the liberty to tell a more expanded story without looking anxiously at the clock." The film, featuring Mahesh Babu﻿ , Priyanka Chopra Jonas , and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to be one of India's most expensive productions with a budget exceeding ₹1,000 crore.

Director's statement

Earlier, Rajamouli denied 'Varanasi' would be 2-part film

Interestingly, just last month, Rajamouli had denied rumors that Varanasi would be a two-part film. In interviews with international websites, he had stated that it was planned as a single film and would "not have a second part or sequel." He assured fans that the movie will be a standalone project with an estimated runtime slightly over three hours.