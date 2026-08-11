Varma announces 'Police Company' with T-Series about Ibrahim's D Company
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma just dropped news about his next film, Police Company, teaming up with T-Series. The movie dives into how Dawood Ibrahim built his infamous D Company and how the Mumbai Police fought back.
Harshvardhan Rane steps in as Daya Nayak, a former police officer known for taking on gangsters. This marks his collaboration with Varma.
Varma cites squad's reported 300+ takedowns
Varma shared that after Dawood took out rival gangs and set up D Company, things got even messier when he left for Dubai and Chhota Rajan took over.
Their fallout sparked a violent gang war, leading to a special police squad that reportedly brought down over 300 gangsters between 1997 and 2004.
There's also buzz about a big ensemble cast, and Rane has more projects lined up after this one.