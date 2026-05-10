Varma's iPhone shot 'Signal' heads to Cannes and Gold Rising
Entertainment
Sagi Sree Hari Varma, a filmmaker from Visakhapatnam, is making waves with his short film Signal, a black-and-white, one-take story about a world without digital connectivity, shot entirely on an iPhone.
The film will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival this May and at the Academy's Gold Rising event in Los Angeles next month. It's already picked up awards at festivals in Sydney and Istanbul.
Varma hopes 'Signal' becomes immersive feature
Varma, who studied filmmaking in Moscow and Los Angeles, hopes to turn Signal into a full-length immersive project.
The film has also played at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre and was recently honored back home by Andhra Pradesh officials (pretty inspiring for something that started as just a proof-of-concept)!