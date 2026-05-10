Varma's iPhone shot 'Signal' heads to Cannes and Gold Rising Entertainment May 10, 2026

Sagi Sree Hari Varma, a filmmaker from Visakhapatnam, is making waves with his short film Signal, a black-and-white, one-take story about a world without digital connectivity, shot entirely on an iPhone.

The film will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival this May and at the Academy's Gold Rising event in Los Angeles next month. It's already picked up awards at festivals in Sydney and Istanbul.