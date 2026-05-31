Varma's 'Signal' iPhone shot short film gains global attention

Varma plans feature expansion for 'Signal'

Signal has screened across six continents and picked up awards and selections at international festivals, including Best International Film at Sydney's SmartFone Flick Fest and Best Film in Istanbul. Varma will also represent it at Palm Springs International ShortFest.

His switch from engineering to filmmaking started after watching Baahubali 2; he credits mentors Sherry Bharda and Abhishek Krishnan for their support.

Now, he's working on expanding Signal into a full-length feature, saying, "The dream has always been the theater — a theater full of people experiencing a story together."