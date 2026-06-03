Varun Dhawan gets trolled for visiting a temple in shorts
What's the story
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has drawn flak from netizens after he was spotted visiting a Mumbai temple in casual attire. In a video that surfaced on social media, Dhawan was seen leaving the temple with a tilak on his forehead. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi who were waiting for him outside. However, soon after the video was posted online, many social media users criticized his choice of clothing for such an occasion.
Online backlash
This is how netizens reacted
Netizens were quick to express their disappointment with Dhawan's casual attire. One user wrote, "The least you could do is dress up appropriately for the mandir." Another comment read, "Went (to the) temple in stupid dress and he is seeking blessings now." However, some people defended the actor. A user said, "What? Bruh he ain't shirtless or something. Just go mind your business." While a second person commented, "Garmi mai kurta pajama pehenke ata kya? nonsense baatein."
Film controversy
Meanwhile, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is in news
Dhawan is currently busy promoting Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The David Dhawan directorial also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. However, the film has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, too. Producer Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment has filed a case against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and filmmaker David over the use of Chunari Chunari from Bhagnani's 1999 movie Biwi No. 1 in Hai Jawani... without permission. It's set for Friday release.