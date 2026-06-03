Varun Dhawan was spotted at a Mumbai temple

Varun Dhawan gets trolled for visiting a temple in shorts

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:47 pm Jun 03, 202604:47 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has drawn flak from netizens after he was spotted visiting a Mumbai temple in casual attire. In a video that surfaced on social media, Dhawan was seen leaving the temple with a tilak on his forehead. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi who were waiting for him outside. However, soon after the video was posted online, many social media users criticized his choice of clothing for such an occasion.