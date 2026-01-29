'Worst...injury': Varun Dhawan reveals tailbone fracture amid 'Border 2' shooting

Varun Dhawan , who stars as Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in Border 2 , revealed on Thursday that he suffered a tailbone fracture while shooting a battle scene. The actor shared his ordeal on Instagram , describing it as "the worst injury I ever got on Border 2." Despite the injury, Dhawan expressed gratitude for the journey.

Injury revelation 'I smashed my tailbone into a rock...' Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video from the set of Border 2. In the caption, he wrote, "I smashed my tailbone into a rock when I tried to avoid banging into the camera." "It was the worst pain I've ever felt. I sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone, which I feel I'm still healing from."

Filming challenges 'I could barely walk but we kept going' Dhawan further wrote, "Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day." "I could barely walk, but we kept going. Grateful for the journey." Fans were quick to praise Dhawan in the comments, with one netizen saying, "This is called dedication, work, passion." Another comment read, "You were so good in Border 2...Your Best Performance till date." The film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana.

