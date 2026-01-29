'Border 2' dips further: Is Sunny Deol-starrer losing steam?

Sunny Deol 's Border 2 has reportedly slowed down after a promising start at the box office . The Hindi-language war drama witnessed a significant drop in earnings on its sixth day of release, earning an estimated ₹13 crore nett across all languages in India on Wednesday (January 28, 2026), per Sacnilk. The film had opened to enthusiastic audiences and robust earnings but saw declining collections thereafter.

Occupancy details 'Border 2' occupancy rates varied throughout the day On its sixth day, Border 2 recorded a nationwide Hindi occupancy rate of 16.78% across theaters, with variations throughout the day. Morning shows had a lower occupancy rate of 7.52%, which gradually increased to 17.27% in the afternoon and peaked at night with 22.5%. This downward trend is in stark contrast to the higher numbers seen over the festive Republic Day weekend when it opened on January 23.

Box office comparison 'Border 2' outperformed other Republic Day releases Despite the slowdown, Border 2 has outperformed other recent Republic Day releases at the box office. The film surpassed Fighter and Sky Force, which earned ₹39.5 crore and ₹31.6 crore respectively during their respective holiday periods. Border 2 began with a ₹30 crore haul on Day 1, followed by ₹36.5cr, ₹54.5cr, and finally ₹59cr on Monday. However, it has been a free-fall since then.

Film details 'Border 2' is a spiritual successor to the original film Directed by Anurag Singh and jointly produced by T-Series and J.P. Films, Border 2 features an ensemble cast including Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film is a spiritual successor to the 1997 war drama Border and is inspired by the events of the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict.

