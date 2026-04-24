On Varun's birthday, 'Hai Jawani...' team drops new fun song
What's the story
The second song from the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, titled Wow, has been released. The track features vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa, while Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali, and Gill Machhrai have composed it. Ajnali and Machhrai have penned the lyrics for this upbeat dance number. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles alongside an ensemble cast including Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mouni Roy, and Chunky Panday.
Birthday celebration
Dhawan's birthday surprise for fans
Dhawan, who turned 39 on Thursday, shared a glimpse of the song on Instagram. He wrote, "My birthday jam is WOW So excited about this track, thankful to all my people for making this birthday wow #WOWItsVarunDay #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai in cinemas on 22nd May 2026." Tips Films & Music also shared the song. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Dhawan and his father David Dhawan after successful films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1.
Song details
Sandhu, Bajwa on song
About the peppy track, Sandhu said in a statement, "From the first listen, WOW had that spark. It's high on energy and super addictive the kind of song you don't just hear, you feel. Recording this with the bunch of amazing creative collaborators was an absolute blast." Bajwa added that there's a playful vibe to Wow that makes it stand out. The film will be released on May 22.