Where to watch 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' after theatrical run

The much-anticipated romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur , will be released on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. The film is set to hit theaters on June 5. This marks the fourth collaboration between Dhawan and his father, director David Dhawan , after Judwaa 2, Main Tera Hero, and Coolie No 1.

OTT release OTT release expected 45-60 days after theatrical release Although an official OTT release date hasn't been announced yet, Bollywood movies typically land on streaming platforms within 45 to 60 days of their release. The comedy-drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Ali Asgar, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Release date The film locked various release dates over last few months The film, originally scheduled for June 5, was advanced to May 22 to avoid a clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. However, when the latter vacated the June 4 slot, Dhawan's film moved back to its original date. It will now clash with Anurag Kashyap-helmed Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role.

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