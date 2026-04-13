'Hai Jawani Toh...' first-look release pushed in Asha Bhosle's honor

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have decided to postpone the release of its first look by a day. The decision was taken as a mark of respect for legendary singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92. The film stars Varun Dhawan , Pooja Hegde , and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and will release on May 22.

Statement Makers of 'Hai Jawani...' announced the decision The producers took to their social media handle to announce the decision. They wrote, "With the passing of legendary Asha Bhosle ji, we pause to remember a voice that shaped generations of music and emotion." "As a mark of respect, we will now be releasing the first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai tomorrow instead of today, keeping her fans and family in our prayers. May her soul rest in peace (sic)."

Industry tributes 'Chand Mera Dil' also postponed its title track release The film Chand Mera Dil also announced a similar decision, postponing the release of its title track from Monday to Tuesday. Dharma Productions took to their social media handle to express their condolences, saying, "In honor of a legacy that has shaped generations, and with deep respect for the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, we are pushing the release of the Chand Mera Dil title track by a day."

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