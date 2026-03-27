Varun Dhawan supports Arjun Kapoor amid trolling Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Varun Dhawan has spoken up for Arjun Kapoor after the actor faced harsh trolling on social media, especially following an emotional post about his late mother.

Dhawan told Yuvaa that while public figures can handle criticism, there's a clear line when it turns into personal abuse, and that shouldn't be accepted.