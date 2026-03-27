Varun Dhawan supports Arjun Kapoor amid trolling
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan has spoken up for Arjun Kapoor after the actor faced harsh trolling on social media, especially following an emotional post about his late mother.
Dhawan told Yuvaa that while public figures can handle criticism, there's a clear line when it turns into personal abuse, and that shouldn't be accepted.
Dhawan, Janhvi's comments on trolling
Dhawan shared that even though he laughs off memes with friends, direct attacks cross a line.
Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor also spoke out, saying bullying hurts people and is never okay.
Their messages highlight how online trolling can be hurtful and remind us to keep interactions respectful online.