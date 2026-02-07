'Big-screen cinema still matters': Varun reacts to 'Border 2' success

Varun Dhawan , who plays a war veteran in the recently released Border 2 , has reacted to the film's commercial success. The Anurag Singh directorial has crossed the ₹300cr mark at the domestic box office and is still going strong, per Sacnilk. Dhawan said that this achievement is more than just a personal milestone for him.

Actor's dedication 'Gave everything I had to...' Dhawan told Mid-Day, "I gave everything I had to Border 2, physically, emotionally, and mentally." He added that he joined the cast knowing the responsibility it came with. "I wanted to earn my place in this film every day on set. It's a film that made my father [David Dhawan] proud," he said.

Career highlights On his diverse filmography Dhawan has a diverse filmography, from comedies like Judwaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo to serious films like Badlapur and Bhediya. He said, "What matters to me is that people trust my name when they buy a ticket. That trust doesn't come from one film." "It comes from showing up consistently, respecting the audience, and making sure every film gives them value for their money."

Industry impact Dhawan on the significance of film's success Dhawan also spoke about the significance of Border 2's success for the industry. He said, "It proves that big-screen cinema still matters to the audience. People will come to theaters when the story connects." "A ₹300cr film isn't just about personal success; it's about what it does for the industry." "Steady commerce is essential for its health... It allows for more experimental cinema."

